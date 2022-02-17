Kava.io (KAVA) Price Reaches $5.62 on Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00214042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00025913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.00 or 0.00423563 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00061080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008296 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

