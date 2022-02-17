KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.87

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.87 and last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 102885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 1.0% during the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

