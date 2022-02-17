KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.31.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50. KB Home has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in KB Home by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 67,529 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 505,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 204,045 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 332,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 262,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

