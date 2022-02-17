KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $20.53

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.53, but opened at $21.21. KE shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 56,351 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.91.

Get KE alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 114.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KE by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,205,000 after purchasing an additional 771,520 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,346,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,891,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,854,000 after purchasing an additional 837,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 156,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.