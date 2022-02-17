KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $20.53

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.53, but opened at $21.21. KE shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 56,351 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.91.
The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 114.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98.
About KE (NYSE:BEKE)
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
