Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Market Perform

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $27.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $26.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NMIH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NMI stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NMI will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NMI by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,285,000 after acquiring an additional 455,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,678,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after buying an additional 27,082 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after buying an additional 89,861 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,514,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,844,000 after buying an additional 36,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,428,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,916,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

