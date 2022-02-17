Keep Network Hits Market Capitalization of $394.25 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Keep Network has a market cap of $394.25 million and $6.10 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00038619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00107076 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 636,024,595 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

