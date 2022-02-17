Keith D. Taylor Sells 1,228 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total transaction of $821,310.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EQIX traded up $18.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $691.61. 767,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,249. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $760.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $795.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after purchasing an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,704,000 after purchasing an additional 301,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.