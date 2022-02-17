Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

KELTF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $4.46. 7,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

