Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.25

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.25 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.
Several equities research analysts have commented on KMPR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -63.27%.
In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $131,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.
Kemper Company Profile (NYSE:KMPR)
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
