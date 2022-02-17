Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.25

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.25 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMPR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Kemper alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -63.27%.

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $131,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.