Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 677 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after buying an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $214.92. 17,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $161.57 and a 12 month high of $216.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.