Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

PXD traded up $7.08 on Thursday, hitting $229.56. 131,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.90 and a 200-day moving average of $180.89. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $131.76 and a 12-month high of $232.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.