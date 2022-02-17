Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.86 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.67. 58,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,035. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

