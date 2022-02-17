Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 404 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in McKesson were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,706. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

MCK traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.49. 15,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.33 and a 200 day moving average of $223.39. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $169.34 and a 12-month high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

