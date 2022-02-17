Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €830.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €830.00 ($943.18) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s previous close.

KER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($943.18) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,022.73) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €854.00 ($970.45) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price objective on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) price objective on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €810.17 ($920.64).

Shares of Kering stock traded up €1.10 ($1.25) on Thursday, hitting €632.60 ($718.86). The company had a trading volume of 157,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($474.32). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €679.39 and a 200-day moving average of €679.80.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

