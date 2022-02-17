Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Price Target Raised to €136.00

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from €135.00 ($153.41) to €136.00 ($154.55) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KRYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €138.00 ($156.82) to €125.00 ($142.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

OTCMKTS KRYAY traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $125.00. 5,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,763. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.79.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

