Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) PT Lowered to €125.00

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from €138.00 ($156.82) to €125.00 ($142.05) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $120.43 and a 52 week high of $153.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.79.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

