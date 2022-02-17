KeyCorp Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $435.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.41.

GNRC stock opened at $316.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Generac will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

