KeyCorp Weighs in on Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.97 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

