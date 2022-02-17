Keyera (TSE:KEY) Lifted to “Outperform” at CIBC

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$34.00. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.88.

Shares of TSE:KEY traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.41. 620,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,661. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 42.23. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$24.17 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

