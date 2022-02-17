Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at National Bankshares

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CSFB upgraded shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.88.

Shares of KEY stock traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$30.41. The company had a trading volume of 620,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,661. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. Keyera has a one year low of C$24.17 and a one year high of C$35.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.29.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

