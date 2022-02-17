Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.630-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

KEYS traded down $4.63 on Thursday, hitting $165.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,418. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.31.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

