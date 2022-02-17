Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in January

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 253,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS KHRNF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,139. Khiron Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a vertically integrated medical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operational activities in Europe and North America. It provides medical cannabis in Colombia and focuses on the cultivation, production, international export, domestic distribution and sale of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical cannabis products.

