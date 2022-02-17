Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.63 billion-$19.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.04 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.63. 1,566,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,301. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.90 and its 200 day moving average is $136.08. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 85.07%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.