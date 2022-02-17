Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.63 billion-$19.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.04 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.63. 1,566,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,301. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.90 and its 200 day moving average is $136.08. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 85.07%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

