Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Shares Down 1.7%

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT) traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 232 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.18). 64,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 233,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239 ($3.23).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Kin and Carta from GBX 350 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($5.01) and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kin and Carta from GBX 385 ($5.21) to GBX 390 ($5.28) and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £409.65 million and a P/E ratio of 146.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 263.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 278.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.61.

In related news, insider J Schwan sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($4.07), for a total value of £15,050,000 ($20,365,358.59).

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

