Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Stock Price Up 2%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.03 and last traded at $104.01. Approximately 2,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.00.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kingspan Group to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.20 and its 200-day moving average is $106.95.
Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.
