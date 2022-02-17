Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s previous close.

KGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

KGC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.82. 4,411,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,490,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,517,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 152,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,507,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,946,000 after buying an additional 437,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,110,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $242,005,000 after buying an additional 376,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

