Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given a $8.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been given a $8.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.17% from the company’s current price.

KGC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $5.79. 3,522,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,490,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917,522 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after buying an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,389,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 537.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,088 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.