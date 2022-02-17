Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,536 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 351,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.9% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

KL stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

