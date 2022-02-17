KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,223 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $385.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

