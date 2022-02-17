Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.0903 on Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $56.11 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0903 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009279 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009583 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.96 or 0.00514299 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,329,482 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

