Klimatas Market Capitalization Reaches $6,814.80 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $6,814.80 and $6.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.