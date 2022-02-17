Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.35 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €14.35 ($16.31) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.24% from the stock’s previous close.

KCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.61) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.30) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.81 ($14.55).

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock traded up €0.30 ($0.34) during trading on Thursday, reaching €10.77 ($12.24). 338,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €8.38 ($9.52) and a 1-year high of €13.49 ($15.33). The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.93.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

