Knekted Price Hits $0.0000 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Knekted has a market cap of $22,407.49 and approximately $7.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Knekted coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Knekted has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Knekted alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00038878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00107798 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted (CRYPTO:KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,160,032 coins. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.