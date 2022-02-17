KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.02, but opened at $24.32. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 12,939 shares traded.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. upped their target price on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $28,129.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 26,136 shares of company stock worth $586,707 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $63,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

