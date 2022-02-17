Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Purchases $314,128.00 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 5,800 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.16 per share, with a total value of $314,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 300,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $16,368,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 30,148 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.22 per share, with a total value of $1,725,068.56.

On Thursday, January 27th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 262,259 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.76 per share, with a total value of $13,574,525.84.

On Monday, January 24th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 362,197 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,906,010.84.

On Friday, January 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,577,915.20.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 850,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,928. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $141.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

