Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Purchases $314,128.00 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 5,800 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.16 per share, with a total value of $314,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 300,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $16,368,000.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 30,148 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.22 per share, with a total value of $1,725,068.56.
- On Thursday, January 27th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 262,259 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.76 per share, with a total value of $13,574,525.84.
- On Monday, January 24th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 362,197 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,906,010.84.
- On Friday, January 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,577,915.20.
Shares of NASDAQ KOD traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 850,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,928. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $141.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.