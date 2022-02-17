Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $59.20 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,657,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $147,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.