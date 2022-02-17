Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.
Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $59.20 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,657,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $147,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
