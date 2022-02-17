Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS stock opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.01. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.