Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.86

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and traded as low as $8.59. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 593 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

