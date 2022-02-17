Kr Sridhar Sells 65,065 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40.

Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,072,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,815. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 3.66.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 890.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,820 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 476.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after purchasing an additional 922,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $11,026,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $10,129,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

