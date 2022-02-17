Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.22

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 42150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on KD shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.34.

In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $248,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Elly Keinan acquired 29,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $500,505.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 102,300 shares of company stock worth $1,745,876.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Kyndryl Company Profile (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

