L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after buying an additional 52,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX stock opened at $221.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.24. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.60 and a 12-month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

