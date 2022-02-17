La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.

La-Z-Boy has raised its dividend payment by 25.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.00.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,602. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LZB. Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

