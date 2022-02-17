Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Sells $56,713.86 in Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $56,713.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LH traded down $7.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,198. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.99 and a 200-day moving average of $289.21. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $230.89 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

