Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LDSCY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 860 ($11.64) to GBX 950 ($12.86) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.00.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LDSCY opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.