Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $950.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on LDSCY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 860 ($11.64) to GBX 950 ($12.86) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LDSCY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.89. 1,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4157 per share. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

