Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia cut its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,984 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.70% of Landstar System worth $42,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,927,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after acquiring an additional 250,722 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after acquiring an additional 162,336 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 126,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

LSTR stock opened at $154.38 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.24 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.12 and its 200-day moving average is $166.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.