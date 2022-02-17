Lantheus (LNTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Lantheus to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Lantheus has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 83,817 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,923,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

