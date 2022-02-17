Lantheus (LNTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Lantheus to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ LNTH opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Lantheus has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.
In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
About Lantheus
Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.
