Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Up 35.1% in January

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,650,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the January 15th total of 9,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CBRE Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,289,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,213,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,504,063 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $508,293,000 after purchasing an additional 488,325 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $332,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,622 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,701,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $327,530,000 after purchasing an additional 225,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.