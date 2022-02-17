Latch (LTCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Latch to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LTCH opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. Latch has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $17.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $38,967,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Latch by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 727,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Latch by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Latch by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Latch by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 92,054 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

