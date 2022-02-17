Laureate Education (LAUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 3,860.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

